Man Utd linked with raid on Real Madrid to snap up talented midfield starlet

Man Utd could reportedly try to prise Cesar Gelabert away from Real Madrid with Arsenal previously being linked with a swoop of their own.

The 19-year-old has come through the youth ranks at the Bernabeu after joining the Spanish giants in 2015, featuring for the U17s, U18s, U19s and now the Castilla side.

He’s made 13 appearances so far this season, and while his more natural role is through the middle in an advanced position, he has shown versatility to play on either wing too.

As noted by The Sun, via reports in Spain, it is now suggested that Man Utd are also keen on the promising youngster, with Barcelona and Arsenal also credited with an interest.

Real Madrid’s position will likely be weakened by the fact that Gelabert’s current contract expires in 2021, and so if they value the starlet but are unable to reach an agreement on new terms, they could be forced to consider an exit this summer to receive a decent fee for him rather than lose him for nothing in 12 months time.

The youngster would seemingly fit the mould perfectly in terms of what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to build at Old Trafford, adding talented young players to his squad to form a long-term plan for success.

That was reflected in the signings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James last summer, while Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes still have their best years ahead of them.

Gelabert is far from the finished article as things stand, but with the report above suggesting he’s highly-rated by Zinedine Zidane and given the calibre of the clubs said to be interested in him, that arguably tells a story in itself about how bright his future could potentially be.