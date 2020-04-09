Man Utd set to exercise star’s contract option to extend Old Trafford stay

Man Utd have reportedly exercised an option in Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s contract which ensures that he will stay at the club for another year at least.

The 22-year-old joined United from Ajax in 2014, but has made just 21 appearances for the senior side since having been shipped out on loan to Crystal Palace and Fulham in that time too.

A cruciate ligament injury has sidelined him this season as he’s been limited to just two appearances for the U23s side, but it appears as though the Red Devils have given him some reassurance over his future at Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports, they have triggered the one-year option in his agreement as while we await an official announcement, his current contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

In turn, that would rule out the threat of seeing him leave for nothing this summer, although it remains to be seen if that was ultimately the main motivation behind the decision or if Fosu-Mensah will get a chance to prove his worth over the next 12 months.

This is arguably the best time for him to do so given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is giving his youngsters a chance to impress, with the likes of Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood making a breakthrough at senior level this season.

Competition is fierce at the back though, and so it remains to be seen if he can make an impression when he has fully recovered from his injury blow.

That said, with Man Utd looking to compete on multiple fronts moving forward, Solskjaer will need quality depth and if Fosu-Mensah can get fit, steer clear of injuries and impress when given an opportunity to shine, he could yet earn a lengthier deal to secure a long-term future at United.

For now though, he’ll surely be delighted to see the club make this touted decision.