Real Madrid haven’t been at their dominant best in recent years, but the squad has had a lot of money spent on it and it’s bloated as a result.

It’s hard to say what the transfer market will look like this Summer, but it does appear that some Real players could be going cheap as they look to clear space for new signings.

One of those players is James Rodriguez, and AS have reported that he could be on the way out this Summer.

READ MORE: Man United remain in the hunt for ace despite recent controversies

They indicate that he’s only got one year left on his contract so Real want to cash in, and they are hopeful that they could get about €40m for him.

Interestingly they go on to say that Man United have taken an interest in the situation, and he could even form part of the deal that takes Paul Pogba to Madrid.

It would be interesting to see how he fits in at Old Trafford. He’s at his best as a number 10 but that could also be Bruno Fernandes’ best position, so a place on the right cutting onto his left foot might be worth a try.

The problem is he lacks pace and is more of an elegant player who thrives on drifting from a central spot, so it would only be a good signing if they have a clear plan on how to use him.