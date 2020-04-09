Although he hasn’t had the best of seasons in 2019/20, one Premier League striker is being eyed up by Serie A side, Napoli, and the Italians have even offered Hirving Lozano as a sweetener for the deal.

According to Corriere Dello Sport and reported in English by the Daily Star, Gennaro Gattuso has his eye on West Ham’s Felipe Anderson, as he looks to strengthen his front line for next season.

Lozano has had an awful time of it in Italy since signing from PSV Eindhoven. To this point, he’s only managed one full 90 minutes in the current campaign, and scored a paltry two goals, per Transfermarkt.

Though Anderson has just a solitary goal to show for his 2019/20 output, he does at least have the excuse of being injured for much of that time, with the Daily Star also noting that West Ham rate him as a key component of their attack.

After the season that the Hammers have already had, the thought of losing one of their star strikers is unlikely to be something that will sit well with an already frustrated fan base.

There’s no suggestion that Anderson would be open to such a move, but having spent time at Lazio, he does have knowledge of the division and styles of play, which could enter his thinking should things begin to heat up as far as any potential deal is concerned.