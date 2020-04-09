Nightmare situation for Mauro Icardi as he’s unwanted by PSG and Inter Milan

The general idea of an agent is to make sure you get a good contract and to engineer a big move if you outgrow your current level, but that’s not always the case.

While Mino Raiola may be the most famous example of an agent who looks to move his clients on, Wanda Icardi seems to be fairly adept at that too.

Mainly the case with Wanda and Mauro Icardi seemed to revolve around them outstaying their welcome as a couple wherever they go, and that might be the case in Paris just now.

As reported by goal.com, Icardi has managed to ruin any goodwill he had at PSG and it’s left him in a curiously awkward position where neither of his clubs want him.

They indicate that PSG have little intention of signing him on a permanent basis and might even cut his loan short, but it’s not like he has a brilliant situation in Milan to go back to.

They state that Inter don’t need him thanks to Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, while the fans hate him and there doesn’t seem to be any place at the San Siro for him either.

It’s hard to tell if Wanda has had much to do with this or if it’s all Mauro’s fault, but it certainly sounds like she will need to find yet another club for her husband to move to.