‘No better place for him at the moment’ – Jadon Sancho urged to snub exit amid Man Utd talk

Borussia Dortmund ace Marco Reus has insisted that Jadon Sancho should snub an exit this summer as he continues to be linked with Man Utd.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a stellar spell with the Bundesliga giants since joining them from Manchester City in 2017, scoring 31 goals while providing 42 assists in just 90 appearances.

It has also led to him bagging two goals in 11 caps for England, as with the opportunity to play regularly, gain experience and develop his quality, he has ensured that he has a very bright future ahead of him if he continues on his current path.

While quoting Reus, the Metro note that United have been heavily linked with launching a move for the England international, and it’s even suggested that they’re willing to break their transfer record to sign him.

However, his current teammate has advised him against leaving the Bundesliga giants for now as he believes that it’s still the best place for him to be in the coming years to further develop his talent before then leaving in a big move.

“I would advise him to stay at BVB for another year, maybe two. From my point of view, there is no better place for him at the moment,” he told Bild, as quoted by the Metro above. “Afterwards, he can take the really big step as an even more complete player, having developed further in peace here as a regular starter.

“He would have to find his place at a new club, which isn’t always easy for a 20-year-old. Just how interesting do you think Jadon will be for the biggest clubs if he spends one, two or three years more here to develop further?”

It’s to be expected from Reus as he won’t want to see a player of Sancho’s quality leave the club as they try to continue to compete for major trophies moving forward.

It would be a huge blow to lose his creativity and goal threat in the final third, but he does make a fair point in that at 20 years of age, Sancho could improve further and cement his place as one of the most in-demand players in Europe while enjoying his football at Dortmund.

However, things can quickly change at the highest level even over a year be it loss of form or injuries, and if the interest is there now and Sancho is keen on a move elsewhere this summer, he may well have to take his chance if he feels ready to take that step up and make a big move in his career.