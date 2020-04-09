Real Madrid could reportedly include a player in a swap deal offer to Tottenham to try and bring Harry Kane’s price-tag down.

Los Blancos boast the best defensive record in La Liga after 27 games, as they’ve conceded just 19 goals.

SEE MORE: Video: Jose Mourinho blasted by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan after Spurs training session amid coronavirus lockdown

Despite that, they trail rivals Barcelona by two points in the title race, and that can arguably be put down to their lack of goals as while they’ve scored 49 goals in 27 games, the Catalan giants have bagged 63 in the same number of outings.

From Karim Benzema’s goal droughts to Luka Jovic’s ongoing struggles at the Bernabeu, Real Madrid perhaps need to prioritise adding more firepower to Zinedine Zidane’s squad this summer to help them address that key issue.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Borussia Dortmund’s prolific youngster Erling Haaland is said to be their priority, but they are also considering their options and Kane is one of them.

As noted by Sky Sports, the 26-year-old recently raised doubts over his future at Tottenham after he conceded that if he felt as though the club weren’t moving in the right direction and were capable of competing for trophies moving forward, he could consider an exit.

That follows on from the Telegraph reporting last month that Spurs could be faced with a concerning battle to keep Kane, while they are said to value him at over £150m.

It’s suggested by Mundo Deportivo above that it promises to be a difficult negotiation for Real Madrid for a number of reasons, but they could tinker their strategy and offer either Gareth Bale or James Rodriguez in a player exchange plus cash offer to see if that convinces Tottenham to sell.

Given Bale’s age and injury history coupled with Rodriguez struggling to hit top form throughout his time in the Spanish capital, it’s questionable as to whether either of those two touted options would be appealing to Spurs and Jose Mourinho.

Nevertheless, with a transfer fee included too to reinvest back into the squad, time will tell if it’s enough to see Kane given the option to consider a move elsewhere ahead of next season.