While we hear that most clubs are probably going to have to cut back when it comes to transfers for the foreseeable future, it still feels like Real Madrid are carrying on as normal.

The midfield area will need some additions in the next couple of seasons as their current stars get older, while they’ve also made a point of signing the best young talent around the world in recent years.

That suggests that Rennes’ midfielder Eduardo Camavinga could be an ideal addition for them, and it sounds like they are trying to make that happen.

As reported by Calciomercato, Real want to sign the midfielder who’s rated at around €50m, and they’ve taken the next step by contacting the his representatives about a deal.

It also sounds like he’s very keen to work with Zinedine Zidane, so the report goes on to say that AC Milan were also interested, but it now looks like they have no chance of signing him.

Although Zidane has amassed several talented youngsters at the club, most of them haven’t broken through yet so it’s possible that a more experienced option may arrive too, but it sounds like Camavinga will be headed to Madrid in the Summer.