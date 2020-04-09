Just when we could all do with a pick-me-up, Oxford United’s Jamie Mackie has provided it in the form of a hilarious workout video.
Team-mate, John Mousinho, had posted a tweet noting that he’d spoken to Mackie to ask what he’d been up to, and in response he received the footage.
High kicks, dancing and hand washing all formed part of his ‘routine.’ Watch it below, you won’t regret it!
I spoke to Jamie Mackie today and asked what he had been up to. He sent me this… pic.twitter.com/1BFw6wroOr
— John Mousinho (@jmous21) April 9, 2020