Menu

Video – Jamie Mackie’s hilarious quarantine workout will lighten your lockdown

Posted by

Just when we could all do with a pick-me-up, Oxford United’s Jamie Mackie has provided it in the form of a hilarious workout video.

Team-mate, John Mousinho, had posted a tweet noting that he’d spoken to Mackie to ask what he’d been up to, and in response he received the footage.

More Stories / Latest News

High kicks, dancing and hand washing all formed part of his ‘routine.’ Watch it below, you won’t regret it!

 

More Stories Jamie Mackie