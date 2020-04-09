Video: Jose Mourinho blasted by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan after Spurs training session amid coronavirus lockdown

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has slammed Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho after he held a small training session in the park with a few of his players.

Spurs stars Ryan Sessegnon, Davinson Sanchez, Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier were all spotted carrying out the mini-session on Hadley Common in Barnet with the Portuguese tactician on Wednesday.

SEE MORE: Kane & Others Ringfence Their Enormous Salaries Winning A Pat On The Head From Lineker [opinion] – Harry Hotspur

It comes despite the coronavirus lockdown in place in the UK currently, with the general public allowed to leave their house for one bit of exercise per day, but only with others in the same household.

Mourinho flouted those rules by getting together his stars who were seen working out with questionable adherence to the social distancing measures in place currently too, and that in turn led to an apology of sort from the Tottenham boss.

“I accept my actions were not in line with government protocol. It is vital we all play our part and follow advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives.”

However, as seen in the video below, Khan was far from impressed with what he saw and reiterated the need for everyone to follow the guidance as it risks setting a bad example for others who may feel it’s ok to do the same if these stars are doing it.