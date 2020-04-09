Video: Marcus Rashford trolls Rio Ferdinand as he names favourite Man Utd player ever

Marcus Rashford made a guest appearance on BT Sport on Wednesday night and was asked to name his favourite ever Man Utd player.

Given the legends who have featured for the Red Devils over the years, that’s never going to be an easy task as there is some selection for Rashford to pick from.

SEE MORE: Manchester United look to take €40m outcast from Real Madrid

Hilariously though, with Rio Ferdinand sat in on the video call during the coronavirus lockdown, Rashford explained immediately that he wouldn’t be picking him for his answer as “he’s a centre-half”.

That drew a chuckle from host Jake Humphrey and Ferdinand himself, as seen in the video below, with the United striker eventually adding that it would have to be Wayne Rooney.

Given the impact that he made at Old Trafford coupled with the fact that Rashford was able to come up through the ranks and play alongside him before his exit must have meant a lot to the 22-year-old, and so the United legend gets his vote as he looks to follow in his footsteps.

Unfortunately for Ferdinand, he’ll have to accept the snub and hope that the likes of Harry Maguire pick him when they get asked the same question as they may well stick to a defensive committee.