Zidane identifies €60m-rated starlet as Pogba alternative to bolster Real Madrid midfield

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly identified Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga as his alternative option to Paul Pogba to strengthen his midfield.

The 17-year-old is a talented starlet who made his breakthrough at senior level last year while he’s made 36 appearances for the first team so far this season.

Capped at U21 level for France, Camavinga looks as though he’s got a bright future ahead of him, but it remains to be seen if he’s on the move this summer to take the next step in a promising career.

According to AS, although Pogba remains Zidane’s priority to add quality to his midfield, it’s suggested that the French tactician has decided on Camavinga being their next best option in the market and so Real Madrid could swoop for him instead if they fail to prise Pogba away from Man Utd.

It won’t be cheap though as while this isn’t the first time that Los Blancos have been linked with Camavinga, Mundo Deportivo have previously reported that he could cost around €60m.

That’s a significant fee for a young player with much yet to prove while he hasn’t shown he’s capable of producing at the top level on a consistent basis, and so that makes any possible swoop a risk if that’s the kind of fee that Real Madrid will have to splash out to sign him.

Nevertheless, it could be significantly less than the fee needed to sign Pogba and given Camavinga’s still only 17, it could be money well spent if he goes on to become a key part of their midfield for the next 5-10 years.

On the basis of the AS report above, it sounds as though Real Madrid will continue to try and convince Man Utd to allow Pogba to leave first. If they fail in doing that, then perhaps Camavinga will become the top target ahead of next season.