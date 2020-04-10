Agent offers €30m-rated World Cup winner to Barcelona amid doubts over future

Barcelona have reportedly been offered a chance to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso by his agent, with a valuation touted too.

As noted by the Mirror on Thursday, the 25-year-old’s future with the reigning Bundesliga champions was put in doubt amid speculation linking him with an exit with Arsenal and Man Utd paired with an interest.

The World Cup-winning French international has featured 24 times so far this season for the Bavarian giants, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

However, he has struggled to secure a permanent spot in the side this year and injuries have played their part in keeping him out of the side too.

That has led to the rumours over his future, and it now appears as though there could be interest from outside of England too.

According to Don Balon, Tolisso’s agent has offered his client to Barcelona as it’s suggested that given his technical quality, class in possession and general tactical awareness, he could be an ideal fit for the Catalan giants.

Further, it’s noted that he could be used as an alternative to stalwart Sergio Busquets and perhaps even a long-term replacement, and while Barcelona are said to be seriously considering the option, Bayern are tipped to want at least €30m to green light an exit.

With the likes of Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal on the wrong side of 30, Barcelona arguably need to start thinking more long-term to add more quality and depth alongside Frenkie de Jong and Arthur in their midfield.

Tolisso has quality and experience at the top level but still only 25 years of age, he could be a smart pick-up by the reigning La Liga champions to strengthen their midfield and they have seemingly been handed a boost by being offered the chance to sign him by his agent.