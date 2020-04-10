Barcelona ace snubs lucrative exit offer and holds out for Euro giants

Barcelona stalwart Arturo Vidal has reportedly snubbed an offer from China as he wants to stay in Europe and is eyeing a reunion with Antonio Conte at Inter.

The 32-year-old joined the Catalan giants in 2018 and has gone on to bag nine goals and 10 assists in 84 appearances.

Having made 31 appearances already this season, the Chilean international evidently still has a key role to play at the Nou Camp and has featured regularly since Quique Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde.

That in turn would suggest that he could be happy at Barca, but transfer speculation continues to link him with an exit at the end of the season.

As reported by Calciomercato, Vidal is said to have rejected an offer from China which would have secured him more money and a longer agreement to potentially see out his career.

While that is an option countless others have taken in the latter stages of their time playing the game, it seems as though Vidal is eager to continue to play at a high level in Europe and so he is now waiting for Inter to make their move.

Such a move would of course allow him to reunite with former Juventus boss Antonio Conte, while it’s noted that he could cost between €10m-€15m to prise away from the reigning La Liga champions and it’s hinted that he could be involved in a swap deal with Lautaro Martinez.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for an exit to materialise this summer, but having snubbed an opportunity to cash in in China, Vidal will hope that touted decision is rewarded by getting his preferred move to Inter to continue to test himself at the top level.