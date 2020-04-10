Barcelona set to face competition from Liverpool for target with €75m release clause

Barcelona could reportedly have to fend off Liverpool in their bid to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla, with the defender having a €75m release clause in his current contract.

Carlos, 27, joined Sevilla last year and has gone on to make an immediate impact for the La Liga outfit and has cemented his place in the side having made 31 appearances so far this season.

Prior to that, he had spells in his homeland in Brazil as well as with Porto B, Estoril and Nantes, and it appears as though his quality has continued to develop and earned him significant interest.

According to Sport, Barcelona are interested in the centre-half to bolster their defensive options next season, but they could include Ivan Rakitic in a player plus cash offer to try and satisfy his €75m release clause.

It’s added that there are still a number of doubts over such a move given the lack of an agreement between the clubs and on personal terms with the players in question, and the reigning La Liga champions could also face another major issue.

Sport also note that Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Carlos and with the Merseyside giants perhaps in a stronger financial position, they could have an advantage over Barcelona if they wish to prise him away to Anfield ahead of next season.

Time will tell how the situation plays out and who emerges as the favourite to land the defender later this summer, but the fact that two giants of European football in Barcelona and Liverpool are interested in him perhaps says a lot about how talented he is.

Should a move materialise, it will come late in his career, but with experience to go with the quality it could be an ideal time for him to step up to the top level and slot in next to either Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool or perhaps Gerard Pique at Barcelona.

Given the lack of quality depth behind Pique, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti, Barca seem to be in more need as Klopp can still call upon Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren to partner Van Dijk. Nevertheless, the report above suggests both teams have set their sights on Carlos and so it could lead to a transfer scrap this summer.