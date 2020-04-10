The current shutdown and financial implications might limit Liverpool to what they can do in the transfer market, but this always looked like a big Summer for them.

The biggest problem could be trying to freshen up the forward line. Salah, Mane and Firmino are a formidable trio and clearly won’t be dropped, but they need someone to step in and provide a spark at times, otherwise they risk going stale.

The biggest challenge will be finding a quality player who’s also content with a back up role, but they will also meet a lot of competition for most top quality players.

Kai Havertz has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen for a while now, but it seems that his heart is set on staying in Germany.

According to Sky Sports, the £100m rated forward would rather move to Bayern Munich, despite being linked with Liverpool and Man United in recent months.

They go on to say that Bayern are looking to rebuild while Leverkusen are keen to cash in on their prized asset, so this looks like it could happen.

There’s nothing to suggest Liverpool are going to do anything to step up their interest or turn his head, so it sounds like he will be Bayern bound this Summer.