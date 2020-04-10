Bruno Fernandes’ brilliant custom-made gifts to some Man United teammates

Bruno Fernandes has responded to some Manchester United fans’ questions during a chat with MUTV earlier this week, the January signing also revealed the awesome custom-made gifts that he’s given to some of his new teammates.

As per BBC Sport, The Red Devils signed the Portuguese playmaker in a deal that could be worth up to €80m (£67.7m).

One of the star’s particular answers to a specific question really shows how important Fernandes saw striking up a good relationship with his new teammates as soon as possible.

A United supporter from the States asked “which players or people have been the most helpful to you since you arrived at United?”.

Fernandes clearly reiterated the importance of having a good relationship with teammates both on and off the pitch.

The Portugal international then revealed that he gifted David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Fred with custom-made Playstation controllers.

Here’s Fernandes’ response to the question:

“For me, this is the most important. When you are training and when you are on the pitch, there you need to show how important your team-mate is for you.”

“Out of the pitch, you can help also and it was really important for me, because everyone wants to help me.”

If I wanted shampoo, if I wanted anything, small things, for example, I arrived and I talked with a guy I know from PlayStation and I gave joysticks to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, I gave one to Diogo, also David, Fred and I talk with the other players.”

“If someone wants one, just tell me and I can give you one, so from Manchester United, for example, David he took one for Dragon Ball Z, because he’s a fan and these are the kind of things, when you arrive, you want to have this feeling that you can trust, if you need something I will help you, if I need something I know you will help me.”

Fernandes has been sensational since joining the Manchester outfit at the mid-season point, the 25-year-old has really lifted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and has boosted the team’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

It’s amazing to see that Fernandes, who comes across as a real humble and likeable character, used one of his own personal contacts (at arguably the biggest gaming company in the world) to do something nice for some of his teammates.

We’re sure that someone like Bruno would be prepared to pull off this brilliant gesture to any of his teammates that are fond of the Playstation – maybe this revelation will lead to some of his United pals asking the same favour.

That Playstation contact of Fernandes’ could be inundated with calls very soon.