Inter boss Antonio Conte reportedly has four names in mind to try and bolster his options at full-back with Chelsea, Man City and Barcelona stars on his touted shortlist.

It’s been a positive first season in charge for the Italian tactician, as Inter have been pushing for the Serie A title and although they slipped off the pace prior to the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus crisis, they will hope to try and claw their way back into contention.

Conte has been backed in the transfer market with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Christian Eriksen and Nicolo Barella being signed under his stewardship, and so he’ll hope that he can continue to add reinforcements to ensure that the Nerazzurri can compete for major trophies across multiple fronts moving forward.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, it appears as though his next assignment in the transfer market is to bring in full-backs to improve his options in that department.

Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri, Manchester City ace Joao Cancelo and Barcelona duo Junior Firpo and Nelson Semedo are all mentioned as targets that Inter are considering, but it remains to be seen just how successful they are if they decide to step up their pursuit of any of the names in question.

Emerson, 25, has featured just 18 times for the Blues so far this season, while Cancelo has also struggled to cement his place in the starting XI under Pep Guardiola having made 24 appearances.

It’s a similar case for the Barca duo who also face significant competition for places at the Nou Camp, and so it could be a clever list of targets as far as Inter are concerned.

Ashley Young, Kwadwo Asamoah and Antonio Candreva are three of Conte’s options to play on the wings whether he plays four at the back or a three-man defence, but given they’re all over 30, long-term solutions may well be needed.

That’s where the four names above come into the equation, and so it remains to be seen who, if any, seal a switch to the San Siro in the near future.