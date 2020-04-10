It’s still impossible to know what state the transfer market will be in this Summer, but you have to imagine that the biggest sides will still be able to make some signings.

It’s also possible that some teams will be desperate to bring some money into the club too, so there could be some deals to be done.

According to The Express, Chelsea are hoping to make a defensive addition ahead of next season, and they are optimistic that a deal will be done with Lille for Gabriel Magalhaes.

They state that he’s valued at around £30m and Chelsea are looking to get a deal done soon, but it could be a good idea to get things sorted quickly.

They go on to suggest that Arsenal and Everton are heavily interested, and the French side could use that interest to spark a bidding war, which means the price could go up.

Players coming from Lille have mixed success in the Premier League, with Eden Hazard, Gervinho, Nicolas Pepe, Yohan Cabaye and Mathieu Debuchy being some of the more high profile names.

It’s unlikely he would have the same impact as Hazard had at Stamford Bridge, but he could help to shore up the defence.