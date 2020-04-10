Chelsea tipped to launch raid on Premier League rivals for £50m-rated ace

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a reshuffle at left-back this summer which would involve a swoop for Leicester City star Ben Chilwell.

As things stand, the Blues are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table with the season suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.

They’ll hope to hold on to Champions League qualification when the campaign resumes, although Frank Lampard will perhaps be looking at how to improve his squad during the break.

Chelsea have conceded 39 goals in their 29 league outings so far this season, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top 11 sides in the standings.

In turn, that is evidently an area in which they need to improve if they want to compete at the top level, and it appears as though shoring things up on the left side of the backline could be a priority this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues are ready to target Chilwell, with the 23-year-old establishing himself as a key figure for the Foxes as he has improved and developed to become their first-choice at left-back while also earning 11 caps for England.

It’s noted that Emerson Palmieri could be on his way out in a £25m switch to Juventus, while there are doubts over Marco Alonso’s future at Stamford Bridge too. Further, it’s specifically noted in the report that Leicester could demand around £50m to sell their prized asset, and so it remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place for Chelsea’s reshuffle at left-back.

Any potential double exit could help finance the Chilwell move, although Lampard will surely have to be wary of losing too much quality depth as well if he hopes to see Chelsea compete on multiple fronts.

Cesar Azpilicueta has shown he’s capable of playing at left-back too, and so perhaps he will be considered a back-up option to play on that side to Chilwell if the two out, one in strategy materialises.