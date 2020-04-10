Chelsea transfer news: £105m double swoop, shock exit touted for influential ace

Chelsea have reportedly been handed a big boost in their touted pursuit of Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho, while a shock exit has been suggested.

After his struggles at the Nou Camp, the Brazilian playmaker hasn’t been able to rediscover his best form during his season-long loan spell at Bayern Munich.

That in turn has led to more doubts over his future as it’s suggested that the Bundesliga giants won’t exercise their option to make his move permanent.

As per the Sun, Coutinho’s agent has now suggested that his client would love to return to the Premier League, which in turn is noted is a huge boost for Chelsea.

It’s added in the report that the 27-year-old could leave for as little as £55m this summer, and so time will tell if Frank Lampard sees him as an ideal addition to his squad ahead of next season which leads to a tangible offer from the Blues.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are also said to be plotting a move for £50m-rated Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell, with a double exit said to be on the cards as both Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso could move on, as noted by the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old has impressed for the Foxes, but time will tell if they are willing to green light an exit, especially to a direct rival as they continue to fight to become a perennial top-four side in the Premier League.

While those are two possible arrivals, Football365 note that there could be a shock exit too as it’s been suggested that Chelsea could be willing to let N’Golo Kante leave for Real Madrid this summer, while Paris Saint-Germain could also be alerted.

Given the 29-year-old remains a top player and an important figure for Chelsea and Lampard, it’s difficult to see them being open to an exit. In turn, this one might need to be taken with a pinch of salt, as we wait to see how Lampard stamps his mark on the squad.