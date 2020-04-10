Concern for Arsenal as trio of Euro giants linked with interest in star

Arsenal could reportedly come under pressure to keep Hector Bellerin at the club this summer as there is interest from around Europe.

The 25-year-old has been with the Gunners since 2011 and has gone on to make 195 appearances for the club.

However, injuries have been problematic for him over the past two seasons, as he has been limited to 33 appearances combined to date.

While he will likely be an important part of Mikel Arteta’s plans for Arsenal moving forward if he can stay fit, it seems as though the Premier League giants could have a battle on their hands to fend off interest and keep him in north London moving forward.

As reported by the Daily Mail, via reports in Spain and Italy, it’s suggested that Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Inter all have an interest in Bellerin, and so it remains to be seen if they can successfully prise him away from Arsenal this summer.

January signing Cedric Soares has yet to feature for the Gunners due to an injury blow of his own, but with a lack of natural options at right-back beyond Bellerin, it’s difficult to see how it would make sense for them to green light an exit.

Unless they have a replacement in mind, time will tell if they allow him to move on, but as things currently stand it would surely make more sense to keep the Spaniard at the club rather than look for a short-term fix by playing another defender out of their more natural position.

After making his latest comeback from injury in January, he started four consecutive Premier League games and featured in the Europa League and FA Cup to suggest that Arteta wants to make him an important part of his plans moving forward.