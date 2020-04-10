In a bid to ensure a balanced transfer window this summer, Man Utd are reportedly looking at offloading up to three players too.

The Red Devils have seen their form pick up in 2020, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League, the FA Cup and Europa League.

In turn, it could still be a successful year for them, and their recent transfer activity in bringing the likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes to the club is seemingly paying dividends.

That’s been balanced by a number of sales too though, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young leaving while Alexis Sanchez, Chris Smalling, and Marcos Rojo were loaned out.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, a similar strategy is expected to be adopted by Solskjaer and the board this summer, with three signings and three sales being touted as their preference.

While it could be more or less depending on how the window develops, five names are also put forward as being at risk of being axed by Solskjaer to form that trio of exits.

Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira and loanee due Chris Smalling and Alexis Sanchez are all specifically named as players who could be heading out the exit door this summer.

It remains to be seen if Roma and Inter look to secure permanent deals for Smalling and Sanchez respectively, while with Jones, Lingard and Pereira all falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford, those are three understandable names to be on the list too.

Solskjaer will arguably have to be careful that he doesn’t cut too much depth from his squad though with Man Utd looking to compete on multiple fronts moving forward. That said, getting rid of fringe players and bringing in star quality could certainly be the right way to gradually getting back to the top.