Former Manchester United full-back Rafael has taken a dig at Liverpool being denied the Premier League title, according to a report in the Mirror.

The Reds were cruising towards their first Premier League title this season, 25 points clear of 2nd placed Manchester City before the league was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Anfield club were just two wins away from securing the Premier League title before football was suspended across the UK and Europe.

There is also the possibility that the 2019/20 season will be voided which means that Liverpool will be denied their first Premier League title.

Speaking about the possible voiding of the season, on MUTV group chat as quoted in the Mirror, former Manchester United full-back Rafael said: “Everybody’s talking about ‘stop the competition’, no? They don’t get to 20! It will be hard for them [if the Premier League is voided], great for us,”

This comes as no surprise considering the bitter rivalry between United and Liverpool during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time at the helm of the Old Trafford club.

It will also be a grave injustice to Liverpool if they are denied their first Premier League title despite being so far ahead of the rest of the teams in the league while dominating the competition since the beginning of the 2019/20 season.