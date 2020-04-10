‘He’s a great player’ – Man United star on Red Devils’ transfer target

According to the Mirror, Manchester United star Juan Mata has labelled reported Red Devils transfer target Jadon Sancho a ‘great player’.

The Spanish playmaker was questioned about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side making a swoop for the Borussia Dortmund starlet during an Instagram Live Q&A.

The Mirror claim that the 20-year-old attacker is set to cost more than £100m, with the report adding that the starlet is being widely linked with a return to England in the next transfer window.

Marcus Rashford also praised his England pal and potentially future United teammate whilst on an Instagram Live with Bleacher Report last week.

Here’s what Mata had to say when quizzed on United’s potential signing of Jadon Sancho:

“What do you want me to say?”

“We all know that he’s a great player. He’s having a fantastic season at Borussia, but you know it’s not my responsibility to speak about those things.”

“Of course, I like him as a player but I cannot reply to that.”

Sancho has established himself as one of the most exciting players to watch in world football since leaving United’s cross-town rivals Manchester City almost three years ago.

The tricky attacker, who is also beginning to emerge as a key player for England, has been absolutely phenomenal for Dortmund since arriving in Germany.

Sancho appears to be going from strength to strength, at 20 years old the ace is tearing apart the Bundesliga.

This season the winger has bagged 17 goals and registered 19 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.