Liverpool target known as ‘the beast’ likened to Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly

Spanish football analyst Domagoj Kostanjsak has likened Liverpool target Diego Carlos to Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly on the latest edition of the Liverpool Echo’s Blood Red podcast.

The Echo claim that Carlos is a potential summer target for the Reds, with the 27-year-old seen as a possible centre-back partner to Virgil van Dijk by Jurgen Klopp.

Kostanjsak claims that Carlos isn’t nicknamed ‘The Beast’ for no reason, adding that the ace has been one of the ‘top three or four’ centre-halves in Spain this season.

Carlos only joined Sevilla from Ligue 1 side Nantes last summer, but the Brazilian has really hit the ground running in La Liga.

Here’s what Kostanjsak had to say on Sevilla ace Diego Carlos:

“He’s a really physical player – he’s built like a tank and they don’t call him ‘The Beast’ for no reason,”

“He’s really good in the air and he’s decent on the ball as well – you have to be under [Sevilla boss] Julen Lopetegui.”

“He’s been in my top three or four centre-backs in Spain this season, along with Rafael Varane and Inigo Martinez – he’s been a bit of a revelation.”

The Liverpool Echo claim that the centre-back’s release clause stands at £61m, though Kostanjsak hinted that Carlos could be signed for less:

“The release clause is usually higher than the actual value of the player.”

“I’m not sure it would be a smart sum and spending so much money on a defender is maybe not the way to go, but his performances have been good enough to generate genuine interest.”

“He’s playing the best football of his career and he immediately settled in. He settled perfectly and he is definitely the most important defender in Sevilla.”

“I would say there is a shade of Kalidou Koulibaly about him – not the same quality, of course, but I would compare him to him.”

Carlos has made 31 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring two goals. The defender who Kostanjsak believes is quite the ‘revelation’, has been solid this term.

Carlos’ top performances have helped push Sevilla into third in the La Liga table, the Brazilian is also a key part of the side who have progressed to the next round of the Europa League.

With Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip possibly entering the final few years of their impressive careers, the Reds may need to bolster their centre-back ranks quite soon.

England international Joe Gomez has flourished this season, but in the long-term the Anfield outfit will need to sign someone who can compete with the young star.