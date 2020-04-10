Liverpool transfer news: Boost from World Cup winner, advantage for €75m-rated star

Liverpool have been linked with Borussia Dortmund star Mario Gotze, and now the Reds have been handed a transfer boost.

The 27-year-old isn’t the player he once was as he has struggled with health issues, but he has chipped in with three goals and one assist in 19 appearances so far this season.

With his current contract set to expire this summer though, the Metro note that the World Cup-winning German international has confirmed that he will leave Dortmund ahead of next season.

The report goes on to specifically note Liverpool’s previous interest in Gotze, and so it remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp is keen on the idea of a reunion by snapping up his former star on a free transfer this summer.

With his experience and ability to offer a different dynamic in the final third, Gotze could be a sensible addition to provide depth next season, but time will tell if that’s a deal that is pursued.

Meanwhile, Sport report that Liverpool are set to emerge as Barcelona’s stiffest competition for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, who has a €75m release clause in his current contract.

The Merseyside giants are also being tipped to have an advantage in any potential transfer scrap too as it’s suggested that Barca could struggle to make an offer which satisfies Sevilla’s demands, even with Ivan Rakitic being offered in a player exchange deal.

It’s added that Liverpool may not have such financial restrictions, and with Klopp said to be an admirer and wanting to add the Brazilian centre-half alongside Virgil van Dijk to form a formidable backline pairing, time will tell if the Premier League leaders will splash out to further solidify their defence ahead of next season.