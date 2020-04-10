It feels like any kid that shows the slightest promise when kicking a ball is being linked with top clubs immediately, but it’s easy to see why.

Transfer fees have got to a place where an established English international will cost tens of millions, so it’s worth it if a club takes a punt on 30 youngsters on nominal fees with the hope that two or three make it.

The Sun have reported on the latest with Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka, who is billed as the best youngster in the country and is attracting interest from Man United and Liverpool.

They go on to say that Villa are still hopeful he will agree to sign a professional deal to stay at the club, with it being more likely that he would break into the first team with them.

He’s still at school and technically part time so it’s hard to say what kind of fee would be involved, but history shows it would likely go to a tribunal with a lot of incentives for first team and international appearances.

There’s no real footage of him playing but he’s described as a dynamic box to box midfielder, and it certainly sounds like it’s a name worth keeping an eye on going forward.