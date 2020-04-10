Man United loanee to return to Red Devils with permanent exit now uncertain

According to the Sun, Chris Smalling is set to return to Manchester United after his loan spell with Roma as the Serie A outfit are facing financial difficulty due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Sun claim that Smalling was keen to seal a permanent move to the Italian giants after rejuvenating himself during an impressive loan spell this season.

The report adds that Roma were actually in talks to sign the centre-back permanently before the Covid-19 virus sent Italy into lockdown, with the pandemic now spreading across the entire world.

It’s claimed that the pandemic has effectively halted Smalling’s chances of sealing a permanent move to Paulo Fonseca’s side, unless they raise funds with sales of what the Sun describe as ‘star assets’.

The report claims that the England international was one one of the players that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hoping to offload this summer, Roma’s apparent inability to sign the ace could impact the Red Devils’ transfer plans ahead of next season.

Smalling has been on the books of the Manchester outfit for over a decade now, the ace has endured a mixed career with the Red Devils, but appears to got back to his best since moving to Italy.

Whilst it appears that Solskjaer has gone in a different direction with his defence since being appointed boss, the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have all proved to be unconvincing in central defence.

It appears as though United will either have to find another suitor for the defender’s services, or should they consider giving the star another chance at Old Trafford?