Man Utd face competition from Premier League rivals for £60m transfer target

Man Utd will reportedly have to fend off Everton in their touted pursuit of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish as their rivals are said to be keen on a swoop too.

The 24-year-old has had an impressive season so far on the pitch this year, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

While he had to publicly apologise for breaking coronavirus lockdown guidance last month which was another blow to his reputation off the pitch, it remains to be seen if that has a negative impact on possible interest from other clubs this summer.

Villa will no doubt hope to keep hold of their influential captain, but their task could be made much more difficult if they were to be relegated back down to the Championship for next season.

To make matters worse for them, it appears as though interest is building in Grealish, with The Sun reporting, via Football Insider, that Everton are now set to rival Man Utd for his signature, with the appeal of being a central figure in their side under Carlo Ancelotti seemingly being their selling point.

Time will tell if that’s enough for him to prioritise a move to Goodison Park, while it remains to be seen if Man Utd try to secure a deal with the Evening Standard noting this week that they believe around £60m will be enough to prise him away from Villa this summer.

Grealish ticks a lot of the right boxes for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer given he is trying to build a talented, young squad with a long-term plan in mind and adding his creativity alongside Bruno Fernandes to complement the pace and movement of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial could be a smart move.

However, time will tell if they are still keen to land him at the end of the season and if they can now seemingly fend off Everton who could launch a bid of their own.