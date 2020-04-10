‘My captain’ and ‘top guy’ – These Man Utd fans react to classy gesture from star man

With the coronavirus lockdown continuing in England, Man Utd captain Harry Maguire is doing his bit to help out where he can.

The Premier League season is currently suspended indefinitely, as the priority remains safeguarding the public and overcoming the peak of the outbreak.

It’s unlikely there will be any football this month or in May, and so footballers are having to stay busy and do their part where possible to help the more vulnerable out.

As noted by the Mirror, Maguire has been supplying food packages and essential items to pensioners in Sheffield this week, while he has also selected two local businesses to deliver them in order to give them a helping hand too during these tough times.

It’s a really classy touch from the 27-year-old who is excelling on and off the pitch this year it seems, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Man Utd fans below who praised their captain for his generous actions.

Naturally, it’s hoped it makes a significant impact even if it is just in Maguire’s local area in his hometown, while he isn’t the first and not likely to be the last footballer to show their class with a similar gesture too.

Marcus Rashford is another Man Utd star who has been working hard offering help too during the pandemic, and so these individuals deserve some praise too amid the criticism from some politicians over the wages situation.

