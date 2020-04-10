Paris Saint-Germain star forward Neymar is set to have his £600k-a-week wages halved as the Ligue 1 club prepare to handle the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report in the Sun.

The Brazilian forward is one of the highest earners in Ligue 1 and will now see his huge wages slashed in half by his club PSG with the financial ramifications of the coronavirus hitting the country hard.

This comes shortly after news of Neymar spending his isolation with friends in his £7m mansion in Brazil.

Meanwhile, French broadcasters Canal+ and beIN Sport have refused to pay their monthly TV rights to clubs in France with no live football on show since the league was suspended due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Now, according to a report in ESPN, Ligue 1 clubs are to instate ‘partial-employment’ which sees their players take home reduced wages.

According to the report, players earning between £8,700 to £17,500 per month will take a 20 per cent cut, while those on earning £17,500 and £43,900 per month would take a 30 per cent reduction.

Meanwhile, those on salaries between £43,900 and £87,700 will take a 40 per cent cut, while those in the top bracket, earning more than £87,700 like Neymar and his teammate Kylian Mbappe, will see their wages slashed by 50 per cent.

With these huge pay reductions for players instated in France, it remains to be seen whether players in the Premier League follow suit and accept such huge pay cuts, with the PL calling for a 30 per cent reduction in player wages, as per their statement earlier this week.