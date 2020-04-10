It’s always an interesting one when a player is asked to give their opinion on someone who could go on to replace them.

They can’t talk the player up too much or they could end up convincing the manager they aren’t needed anymore, but it’s important not to come across as bitter either.

It’s still not clear if Odion Ighalo will make the permanent move to Old Trafford, but he was also asked to comment on a fellow Nigerian who’s been linked with United.

READ MORE: Man United loanee to return to Red Devils with permanent exit now uncertain

The Manchester Evening News reported on some of his comments about Lille star Victor Osimhen, with the young striker even coming to watch a game against Brugge recently too.

The report indicates that United are interested in signing him, and Ighalo’s comments certainly show him in a great light:

“I talk to Osimhen, he’s a very nice boy, young, he’s a good guy. He’s the future of Nigerian football. He’s the future, he’s going to do so well in football. I always advise him to keep calm, keep working hard and the guy is going to be a celebrity, you know.”

“He came to watch our game against Club Brugge in Belgium because it’s closer to where he lives, he messaged me he was going to come so I gave him my jersey, and in fact he brought his own jersey for me, too.”

“Osimhen is a nice boy, we’re from the same place. I love him, he’s down to earth, he’s hard working, he has a future and he has the mentality of a winner, that’s what I love about him. He has that lion’s heart.”

It’s an interesting situation because although Osimhen could eventually take Ighalo’s spot at United, it could also make sense for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to keep Ighalo around for a bit longer.

He would be able to mentor the youngster and help him adapt to life in England, while also providing another option up front.

Although Ighalo might not be seen as a first choice option at the club, he’s a handy alternative to have around and this could actually be a good thing for him if Osimhen moves to Manchester.