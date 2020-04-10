Odion Ighalo’s update on potential permanent transfer to Manchester United

Here’s the Nigerian star’s most recent update on a potential permanent move to the Red Devils, as per ElegbeteTV:

“There is no offer on the table yet,”

“Because the season is still on and I’m yet to finish my loan deal. I don’t just take decisions alone in my life. I have a principle and I have a guideline for everything I do. I always pray to God to direct me.”

“I have seen so many tweets about this. I have seen so many people going crazy, [saying] ‘go back to China’, some say stay with Man United.”

“Have you seen me say a word? I don’t have anything to say.”

“When the season’s finished and I get two offers from the two teams, then I will sit and think about it, pray about it and whatever God says I should do, I will go with that.”

“I don’t just sit down and take decisions, and I don’t get carried away with whatever people say.”

“I came to Manchester United to play for a pay cut because I wanted to. So anything could happen, but I want the season to finish and my loan to finish. Then I will see everything I have.”

“You don’t just rush and do things. ‘I’m going here, I’m going here’. I have to sit down and finish the season well, sit down with my agent, see what’s on the ground: A, B, C, D, is on the ground. Okay we have to pick.”

Ighalo has proved that he slots in well alongside one of the team’s primary attacking outlets in Anthony Martial, the 30-year-old gives the Red Devils a different dimension in attack and his desire seems unmatched.

United were already short-staffed up front before Rashford was injured, making a swoop for Ighalo could be a very smart move by the Manchester outfit.

Ighalo is the kind of player that is contributing plenty to the team but also wouldn’t hinder the development of a promising talent like Mason Greenwood – in a way that a high-profile attacker probably would.