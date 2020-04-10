One out, one in: £15m+ exit could see Liverpool target World Cup winner

Liverpool are reportedly considering swooping for Mario Gotze on a free transfer this summer to potentially replace Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Merseyside giants boast one of the best squads in Europe and Jurgen Klopp has put together a group capable of enjoying sustained success in the coming years.

However, while they’re set to add the Premier League title to the Champions League trophy won last season, there is always room for improvement and it appears as though a reshuffle in attack could be on the cards to offer quality depth.

As reported by Empire of the Kop, it’s suggested that if Liverpool can get around £15m to £20m for Shaqiri, they could look to offload him and in turn fill that void with Gotze who is set to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer when his contract expires.

It would be smart financial business and given Klopp’s previous relationship with the World Cup-winning German international, it could also be a sensible swoop to improve his squad too.

While the 27-year-old isn’t the player he once was, his quality and experience could make him an important addition to the Liverpool squad to offer a competent back-up option.

Coupled with Shaqiri’s limited impact at Anfield, especially this season, it would seem like a sensible move to give Klopp a different option in the final third when needed.

Naturally, his preferred attacking trident will remain among the first names on the team sheet, but having a player like Gotze on the bench to offer a different threat could be a wise move from Liverpool to help them continue to compete for major trophies across multiple fronts.