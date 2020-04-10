‘Please stay’ and ‘don’t leave us’ – These Arsenal fans react to star’s latest Instagram post

Concern remains for Arsenal fans this summer as speculation remains rife over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at the club.

With his current contract set to expire in 2021, it remains to be seen if he’ll pen a new deal and commit his long-term future to the Gunners.

If not, it could lead to a difficult decision for the club as to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing next summer, they could be forced to consider a sale now to at least pocket a decent fee which can be reinvested in the squad.

In turn, it all comes down to whether or not they can convince their talismanic captain to put pen to paper on a new contract, and after posting a compilation video of some of his highlights from this season, it’s clear what many Arsenal fans are desperate for when it comes to Aubameyang’s future.

As seen in the Instagram post below, the 30-year-old posted a clip of some of his best moments of the season so far, all of which show the quality and influence he has for Arsenal in the final third.

Unsurprisingly, it led to a reaction from the Gunners faithful, who flooded in with responses urging their star man to stay, sign a new contract and commit his future.

Time will tell if he does or not, but it could be a major point early on in Mikel Arteta’s tenure as he’ll surely want to keep Aubameyang and build around him.

“My captain”, “please stay”, “sign that contract please”, “please don’t leave us” and “don’t leave” were just some of the messages left by Arsenal fans, with many others sharing the same sentiment. Will Aubameyang give them what they want? Time will tell…