The Premier League are all set to use coronavirus testing machines with a view of resuming football in the UK, according to a report in the Mirror.

Premier League clubs can use the machines in training every day to test players for the virus as the Premier League looks to make a return to regular football.

According to the report, the Premier League is looking to resume football by mid-May or June and is set to roll out the equipment to ensure clubs can test players for the coronavirus regularly.

The report also states that clubs have told players to prepare for a ‘mini-preseason’ running for two to three weeks before games begin in June on a tight schedule.

The Premier League has been holding meetings with the government and health experts on a regular basis with a view of restarting the season after the lockdown is lifted.

However, fans will not be able to attend games with plans of holding the games behind closed doors.