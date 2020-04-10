Writing in his latest column for Sky Sports, former England and Arsenal star Paul Merson has slammed Chelsea for their handling of Willian’s contract situation.

Merson clearly appears to be a massive admirer of the winger, with the retired attacking midfielder hailing the 31-year-old as a ‘world class’ and ‘special’ player.

Willian’s contract with Chelsea expires this summer, Merson appears to be completely shocked that the Blues have found themselves in a situation where they could lose the star on a free.

Willian has been with the Blues for over six-and-a-half-years now, the Brazil international has proven to be a quality servant to the west London outfit during this period of time.

Here’s what Merson had to say on the Premier League star’s ability and contract situation:

“Willian is very fortunate. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a brilliant player and I still think he’s one of Chelsea’s best players, there’s no question about that whatsoever, but I think he’s been fortunate in terms of getting away with the contract situation this season.”

“He’s let his contract run down and no one has said a dicky-bird about it. We’ve seen so many players get plenty of stick over running down their contract and leaving on a free.”

“Normally everybody goes mad but with Willian, because he’s played so well, it’s gone under the radar.”

“He’s got no stick off the fans whatsoever and you’ve only got to look at the Christian Eriksen situation at Tottenham to know he’s been a bit fortunate with that.”

“But Willian is world class, and Chelsea haven’t got a lot of world-class players. Willian has been outstanding, he could play for Manchester City tomorrow.”

“There will be teams queuing around the block to sign him. He’s a special player and for me, Chelsea have dropped one by letting it get to this situation.”

The winger has won the Premier League on two occasions, FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League – with the star being a key member of the team for the entirety of his time with Chelsea.

Willian has shown no signs of slowing down this season with some fine displays. The wide man has actually flourished under the tutelage of former teammate Frank Lampard.

The attacker has bagged seven goals and registered six assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this season.

As per Transfermarkt, Willian has provided a total of 118 goal contributions in his 329 appearances for the Blues.