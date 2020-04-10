It’s going to be interesting to see what happens with transfer fees in the next couple of seasons, as the current uncertainty could render release clauses completely useless.

It feels like PSG’s move to sign Neymar scared teams into making every clause a ridiculous amount that few could afford to pay, but they will look even more outlandish if general fees start to drop.

It means that clubs might stop holding out for these clauses to be triggered, and players could move for much less than originally thought.

The Evening Standard have reported that this could be the case with Valencia star Geoffrey Kondogbia, and Spurs could take advantage as a result.

They state that his release clause is €80m, but a lack of Champions League football next season would result in the Spanish side accepting only €30m to let him go, which is a big discount from that previous value.

He could be a decent addition for Jose Mourinho, he can play in defence of midfield and is the kind of hard working and disciplined player that he likes.

We’ve also seen over the years that Mourinho will make a point of writing off old signings and bringing his own guys in, so this might spell the end for Tanguy Ndombele who has struggled since his arrival.

Nothing has been agreed at this point, but it’s starting to sound like Mourinho wants to start refreshing his squad ahead of next season.