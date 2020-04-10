‘Stay clear’ and ‘bang average’ – These Man Utd fans not in favour of pursuit of touted target

Man Utd have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich and France midfielder Corentin Tolisso this week, but many fans seemingly aren’t in favour of a swoop.

The 25-year-old joined the Bundesliga giants in 2017 and has gone on to score 14 goals and provide 12 assists in 68 appearances for the club.

That came after an impressive spell with Lyon, but now as noted by the Mirror, both Man Utd and Arsenal are said to have joined the race to sign him as he considers his future with Bayern.

While injuries have also played their part, restricting him this season and to just four appearances last year, Tolisso has been limited to 24 appearances so far in this campaign as he has struggled to cement his place in the starting XI for the reigning Bundesliga champions.

In turn, that has led to the speculation over his future, but it seems these Man Utd fans aren’t too thrilled about the idea of the Red Devils pursuing him when the transfer window opens for business.

That injury record and his inability to establish himself as a pivotal figure for Bayern are perhaps two key reasons as to why there has been a negative response to the speculation, and so it remains to be seen if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ultimately agrees with them.

The midfield is arguably a concern for Man Utd though, with an ageing Nemanja Matic needing to be replaced in the long term while The Sun note that there is still uncertainty hanging over Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford.

With United looking to compete on multiple fronts, they perhaps need additional quality and depth regardless of any outgoings, and so time will tell if Tolisso is identified as a possible solution or if they look elsewhere. It’s fair to say that the fans below hope it’s the latter…

30 Million for 25 year old Tolisso? Who's buying? #mufc pic.twitter.com/ShjA1d2V0n — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) April 9, 2020

Stay clear — Oscar (@OscarUTD1) April 9, 2020

He is bang average — Liam (@LIAMS_FT) April 9, 2020

Why are we constantly being linked to players who are constantly injured. We have enough of them — Aaron Galvin (@aaron_galvin7) April 9, 2020

I wouldn’t but it’s not my choice lol — Palmtree977 (@palmtree977) April 9, 2020

Too similar to Fred.A resounding NO! — Kelvin Chima (@Dee_Angelo7) April 9, 2020

No to much injury prone..oh cmon man utd at least find some else..quality players..great record score and assist.. — DHL(Dominic.Harold.Lewin) (@fdhl_27) April 9, 2020

No thanks. Send him to Newcastle — Nicky Feverz (@thatdudefeverz) April 9, 2020