Surprise as Chelsea willing to consider sale of N’Golo Kante at end of season

According to an exclusive report from 90min, Chelsea would be prepared to sell superstar N’Golo Kante if European powerhouses Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were to step up their interest in the midfielder.

90min claim that the Blues would be prepared to part ways with the Frenchman in the next transfer window if they were to receive an ‘acceptable bid’ for his services.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are mentioned as two sides that are interested in the tireless midfielder, with Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane planning to rejuvenate his squad with the signings of some of France’s biggest stars.

It’s surprising to hear that Chelsea would even consider the 29-year-old’s sale, Kante has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world over the last couple of years.

As per BBC Sport, Chelsea sealed the signing of Kante for a bargain fee of £30m from Leicester City back in the summer of 2016.

After defying the odds to help Leicester City achieve one of the biggest triumphs in sporting history, Kante went on to win his second consecutive Premier League title during his debut season with the Blues.

The central midfielder was crowned the PFA Player of the Year during that remarkable campaign and has proven to be a key player for the west London outfit.

90min report that the France international still has just over three years left on his contact, but that Chelsea aren’t expected to extend the ace’s deal any further.

Kante has struggled with injuries this season, these have limited the World Cup winner to 22 appearances across all competitions.