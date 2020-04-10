Two Euro giants eyeing Barcelona star who they value at around €70m

Both Juventus and Inter are reportedly interested in Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele as his struggles at the Nou Camp continue.

The 22-year-old joined the Catalan giants in 2017 but he has managed just 19 goals and 17 assists in 74 appearances for the reigning La Liga champions.

Since September 2017, Dembele has missed 80 games for Barcelona through injury, while he’s currently recovering from his latest hamstring setback.

In turn, it’s been a far from ideal stint thus far, but that hasn’t stopped speculation suggesting that there could be interest in him from elsewhere still.

According to Sport, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, both Juventus and Inter are keen on the Frenchman and it’s suggested that Barca could be open to listening to their potential offers.

No discussions have been held as of yet, but it’s added that the Italian giants value Dembele at around €70m and so it remains to be seen if that’s enough to convince Barcelona to cut their losses and move on while reinvesting that fee back into the squad to fill the void left behind.

Time will tell if a sale is given the green light, or perhaps Dembele could still prove his importance to the club when the season resumes amid the coronavirus crisis. His pace, movement and ability to take defenders on see him add a crucially different dynamic to the Barcelona attack, but it’s not much use if he is consistently out injured.

Coupled with Luis Suarez’s lengthy lay-off and the lack of quality depth in the squad which led to the emergency signing of Martin Braithwaite outside of the transfer window earlier this year, Barcelona arguably have some reshuffling to do in attack to support Lionel Messi in the coming years with reliable and consistent performers.

Whether or not that involves selling Dembele remains to be seen.