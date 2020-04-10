With the coronavirus lockdown still in place, Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic is seemingly using his time at home to hone his skills.

The 25-year-old has been a key figure for Frank Lampard this season, making 37 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with two goals and three assists.

Having established himself as an important part of the side, it remains to be seen if he can help guide the Blues towards achieving their objectives this season when the campaign resumes.

For now though, like the rest of us, he’s confined to his house during the coronavirus crisis, but he’s not losing his touch and is trying to stay sharp by working on his skills with the ball.

While the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Billy Gilmour, Kepa Arrizabalaga and some of his ex-Real Madrid teammates showed their appreciation along with Chelsea coach Jody Morris, some took a different route with their reaction.

“Si, easy with this massive head,” wrote goalkeeper Willy Caballero in an hilarious swipe at his Blues teammate.

Both Marcos Alonso and Jorginho appeared to join in on the trolling too, but it would no doubt have been in jest and taken well by the Croatian international who to his credit, shows off some impressive skills.