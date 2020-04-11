‘Absolute class act’ and ‘top man’ – These Man Utd fans react to brilliant Marcus Rashford gesture

Marcus Rashford has spoken through his actions rather than his words during the coronavirus crisis, and the Man Utd star is being widely praised by fans as a result.

From the 22-year-old’s work with charities to ensure food is delivered to vulnerable children to now making these United fans smile, he has undoubtedly endeared himself to the Man Utd faithful even more so over the past couple of weeks.

BT Sport have run a series called ‘Team Talk’ during the lockdown, giving fans a pick-me-up by getting a player from the team that they support to video call them.

We’ve seen Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch take part already, and this time it was Rashford who called two Man Utd fans up and had a little chat to try and lift their spirits during the crisis which is forcing us all to stay at home to stay safe and save lives.

As seen in the comments below, it went down a real treat with many United fans as they praised Rashford for doing it, and it is great to see a current player take part in such an idea to give something back.

The Premier League season remains suspended indefinitely currently due to the coronavirus outbreak, and so it remains to be seen when Rashford and United return to the pitch to entertain their fans around the globe and try to pick up from where they left off with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on an 11-game unbeaten run prior to the suspension.

For now though, these two lucky Man Utd fans were given a treat…

An absolute class act a proper Manchester United player ?? — Gareth Curtis (@GazCurtis47) April 11, 2020

Top class ? — KingCantona (@Itsonlybanta1) April 11, 2020

You are a beautiful human being. — Paul Cooper (@PaulCooper111) April 11, 2020

Brilliant, top man ? — Sam Simpson (@Samthe1Man) April 11, 2020

Why does rashford make me cry every time he posts smh — Tan ?? (@mannyisred) April 11, 2020

In this world, I think it’s better to be good person than it is to be a good footballer. Luckily for us….you’re excellent at both. Thank you Marcus Rashford — Piza (@7d0648b92562448) April 11, 2020

Wow Marcus this is incredible. You really are a huge role model and inspiration?? Can’t wait to see you back on the pitch and stay safe?? — Gerard Ryan? (@G_Ryan3711) April 11, 2020

amazing Rashford absolute class act?? — Abs????? (@Abs14782566) April 11, 2020