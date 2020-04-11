AC Milan could reportedly offer players in exchange to try and prise talented starlet Sandro Tonali away from Brescia this summer.

After helping Brescia secure promotion from Serie B last season, the 19-year-old has impressed again this year in the top flight as the club try to avoid immediate relegation.

Tonali has one goal and five assists in 24 outings, while his overall technical quality, vision and passing ability in a deeper-lying midfield role has seen him emerge as one of the top young talents in Italy.

According to Calciomercato, he has previously been valued at €50m by Brescia, and while it remains to be seen if that price-tag has dropped amid the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis, Milan are said to be considering a player exchange offer to try and bring that fee down.

It’s noted that Matteo Gabbia, Alessandro Plizzari and Tommaso Pobega, all young players tipped for bright futures at Milan, are in the equation, and so it remains to be seen which, or if all, are included in an offer.

Gabbia has been able to make a breakthrough at senior level this season and has impressed, and so time will tell if the Rossoneri are willing to sacrifice him.

Both Plizzari and Pobega are enjoying positive loan spells this year, and while it remains to be seen who leaves the club this summer, they could be holding out hope of filling some voids next season.

Time will tell if that’s the case or if they are used as bargaining chips to convince Brescia to sell Tonali, but Milan are seemingly serious about putting together a package that appeals to their Serie A rivals to try and land the midfielder’s signature ahead of next season.