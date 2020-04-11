Alan Shearer thinks Liverpool forward has been ‘unplayable’ at times this season

According to the Mirror, legendary Premier League striker Alan Shearer believes that Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has been ‘unplayable’ at times this season.

The Newcastle great named Mane in his Premier League Team of the Season, with the ace alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergio Aguero and Jamie Vardy in attack.

Shearer highlighted a crucial stat that shows Mane’s significance to Jurgen Klopp’s side, as well as praising the 28-year-old for being ‘deadly in front of goal’.

The retired England talisman also stated that the Senegalese star is ‘rapid’ and ‘powerful’ – attributes that Mane has punished many Premier League defences with over the years.

Mane has firmly established himself as one of the world’s best attackers since joining Liverpool.

Here’s what the Premier League’s all-time highest goalscorer had to say on the African superstar:

“Mane has grown from strength to strength this season,”

“His 14 Premier League goals have been worth 18 points to his team, more than any other player in the competition.”

“[He is] rapid, powerful and deadly in front of goal. The Senegalese has been unplayable at times this campaign.”

Mane has contributed 14 goals and nine assists in 26 Premier League appearances this season, leaving the lightning-fast attacker just one shy of a goal contribution every game.

The former Southampton man has also shown his clutch ability over the campaign, Mane has a knack for grabbing crucial goal contribution when Jurgen Klopp’s side are sometimes slacking (in comparison to their usual high standards).

In addition to Mane, Shearer named Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson in his take on the top-flight’s Team of the Season.