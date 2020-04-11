Although it never works out well when a talented player is labelled as the next version of a legend, it’s refreshing to see an Argentine forward who’s been likened to someone other than Lionel Messi.

Lautaro Martinez has been outstanding for Inter Milan this season as he’s forged a fruitful partnership with Romelu Lukaku, and that’s inevitably led to a lot of transfer interest.

A report from The Metro has linked Martinez with a move to Barcelona and Chelsea, and it seems that he reminds Hernan Crespo of a current Premier League great.

READ MORE: Spurs could snatch Barcelona outcast from the hands of Chelsea as delay and potential clause holds up deal

He was speaking to Sky Sports Italia about his compatriot, and this is high praise indeed:

“Lautaro could well be the new Sergio Aguero. He’s not as sharp in his dribbling, but he is more of a team player than Kun, who too often gets distracted and looks disinterested.”

“Lautaro is always participating in the move, so he can play as a lone centre-forward or with another striker like Romelu Lukaku, even in a trident. I really like his mentality.”

If both clubs are interested then it’s hard to see him picking Chelsea over Barcelona, and it sounds like he could be the perfect replacement for Luis Suarez in that system.

They would need him to work hard and link up with the midfield and Messi to create chances, but he would also get plenty of opportunities to score and he’s proven he can be clinical too.

There’s no sign of a deal being agreed with anyone at this point and you do wonder if either side will be able to pay enough to convince Inter to sell this Summer, but it’s clear he would be worth the investment if he does move.