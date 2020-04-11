It’s obvious that there are a few clubs in the world who can pretty much sign whoever they like, and Real Madrid come into that category.

It seems that once the Spanish giants are linked with someone then it’s game over for anyone else who had an interest.

That could be the case with Arsenal and Spurs when it comes to Dayot Upamecano, after The Mirror reported Real Madrid had entered the race to sign the RB Leipzig star.

Sergio Ramos is getting older so a replacement will be needed very soon, and the French defender could be ideal. He’s got everything you want in the modern defender – pace, power, defensive ability and he can use the ball well, so it’s easy to see why he’s in such high demand.

The report states that he only has one year left on his deal in Germany, and it’s unlikely he will agree a new deal to stay so it seems inevitable that he’ll move on this Summer.

They also indicate that he has a release clause worth £50m, but it might not even take that much if the Germans decide to sell.

We still don’t know where the player wants to move, but if Real Madrid offer him the chance to replace Ramos, then surely he would take that offer over a move to London.