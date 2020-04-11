The president of Gabon’s FA, Pierre Alain Mounguengui, has risked the wrath of Arsenal fans after commenting on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future.

The 30-year-old has been in fine form again this season, scoring 20 goals in 32 appearances for the Gunners as their talismanic and prolific captain.

With his current contract set to expire in 2021 though, there is uncertainty over his future at the Emirates as while Arsenal will be desperate to see him sign an extension, if they fail to agree on terms this summer they could be forced to consider an exit to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

The Gunners faithful no doubt adore their prolific leader up top, and so any suggestions from those around him to perhaps move on and try to win trophies elsewhere won’t go down well.

It’s no different for Mounguengui, who has risked facing a backlash from Arsenal fans with his comments below as he has essentially urged Aubameyang to consider his options and a possible move to a more ambitious club who can give him a better chance of winning silverware moving forward.

“I don’t want to say that Arsenal aren’t ambitious, but Arsenal don’t have ambitions as high as some other clubs as far as Europe is concerned,” Mounguengui told ESPN. “So if Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he’d definitely find his place there.

“On an individual level, we all consider him to be among the best players in the world, but the advice I give to him is to continue to work and to attract the attention of the biggest clubs and the most ambitious clubs.

“Aubameyang is a world-class player, but for him, or anyone else in Europe who hasn’t won a major honour, football is a collective sport. Right now, he’s at Arsenal, and he’s won nothing here, so it’s a collective failing.”

Time will tell if Aubameyang listens to that advice, or if he commits his long-term future to Arsenal. Either way, the Gabon FA chief surely isn’t going to be a popular figure amongst Gunners fans after ultimately advising their star man to consider an exit.