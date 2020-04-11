Arsenal and Man Utd have both been linked with Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, but interest in the combative star is reportedly building.

The 26-year-old has established himself as an integral part of Diego Simeone’s side, making 35 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

With a contract that currently runs until 2023, the Ghana international will no doubt be considered a vital part of their plans moving forward.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, interest is building in the midfield ace, as while it’s noted that talks over a new deal are ongoing, Arsenal and Man Utd have been linked with a swoop for the star with a €50m release clause in his current agreement.

The Premier League duo’s pursuit may be set to get more complicated though, as it’s added that Inter along with Roma have also expressed an interest in Partey, and so it remains to be seen who is able to emerge as a potential favourite for his signature.

Reassuringly for Atleti fans, the report goes on to note that his preference is to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano. However, with that affordable release clause in mind, and given the stature of the clubs being linked with a swoop, it could be out of their hands until they are able to reach an agreement on new terms.

Inter arguably could be best placed to appeal to him to consider an exit as they are firmly in contention for a Champions League berth next season while they compete for trophies under Antonio Conte this year. In contrast, the likes of Arsenal and United have work to do still to secure their place at Europe’s top table next year.